Nestle Waters launches Perrier Artxtra cans

6 December 2019

Nestle Waters has partnered with Los-Angeles-based visual artist team Dabsmyla to create limited-edition packaging for Perrier water cans.

Nestles new Perrier cans are designed by artist duo Dabsmyla

The partnership, announced this week, will see the packaging launch in major US retailers from January. The collaboration is part of Nestle's Perrier Artxtra programme, which works with contemporary artists. 

"For over 150 years, Perrier has defined its iconic brand through creative collaborations with some of the world's most dynamic and influential artists and designers, including Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali," said Danit Eisdorfer, group manager for Perrier. "This year's Perrier Artxtra programme builds upon this legacy through our partnership with the artist duo Dabsmyla."

Dabsmyla are a husband-and-wife team from Melbourne, Australia.

This month, Scottish distiller Eden Mill launched its annual St Andrews day single malt whisky in collaboration with an artist from Fife, who designed the packaging.

Has the soft drinks category missed the premiumisation train? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

