Nestle Waters backs water-soluble plastic packaging project

16 December 2020

Nestle Waters has invested in a sustainability start-up researching water-soluble plastic that biodegrades in a matter of hours.

Nestle Waters will set up a company with Timeplast in Florida

The bottled water division of Nestlé said this week it has set up a "strategic partnership" with Florida-based Timeplast, which is developing plastics that can be broken down in ordinary water. According to Timeplast's website, the bio-based material "completely degrades within hours of its use".

Financial details behind the tie-up, which will see the creation of a new company called TPN Alliance Polymers, based in Coral Gables, Florida, have not been disclosed. 

According to Timeplast CEO Manuel Rendon, the two companies will work together to bring the new plastic to market. "This is a stepping stone of our company's big plan to a world where all plastics are transformed based on their expected use," Rendon said.

Nestlé Waters said the investment in Timeplast forms part of an overall focus on sustainability that includes working with the University of Maine to develop bio-based packaging for the Poland Spring bottled water brand.

In June, Nestle confirmed it is exploring a sale of brands such as Poland Spring and Deer Park in North America as it looks to exit the value end of the region's bottled water category.

Sectors: Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Environmental issues, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: Nestle

