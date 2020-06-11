Nestle buys majority stake in US collagen business

Nestle has taken a majority stake in US nutrition business Vital Proteins, which makes food & drink products using collagen.

Vital Proteins makes a range of collagen-enhanced food & drink products

Financial details, including the size and cost of the stake, have not been disclosed. The deal was completed through Nestle's nutritional science unit, Nestle Health Science (NHSc).

Greg Behar, CEO of NHSc, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for Nestle Health Science to enter a growing area of nutrition with a successful brand."

Chicago-based Vital Proteins, which will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, has 150 SKUs including whey powders and a range of collagen-enhanced bottled waters. The company sells to 35,000 retail outlets in North America and Europe including Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Walgreens and Kroger.

Vital Proteins said becoming part of the Nestlé Health Science portfolio will allow the company to increase in reach and innovation.

"Joining NHSc allows us to take Vital Proteins to the next level by leveraging resources, scale and capabilities, and moving toward a future with an expanded offering of science-backed products," said founder & CEO Kurt Seidensticker.

Seidensticker will continue to lead Vital Proteins after the deal is completed.

