Nestlé Waters North America buys additional Florida bottling plant

Nestlé Waters North America has acquired a bottling facility in High Springs, Florida, taking the number of its manufacturing sites in the state to three.

The company said earlier this month that the purchase, from Ice River Springs Marianna, includes a 300,000 sq ft facility. Financial details behind the deal were not disclosed.

"We are evolving our operations to better support the future needs of our business and position the company for long-term success," said Alex Gregorian, Nestlé Waters North America executive VP for technical & production. "This strategically-located facility will enable us to more efficiently serve current and future customers of our popular Zephyrhills Natural Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life bottled water brands. We look forward to being a part of the High Springs community."

As well as High Springs, Nestle has operations in Madison and Pasco counties in Florida.

Meanwhile, Sandy Gott, co-owner of Ice River Springs, said the company will transition its Florida business to a new plant in Miami.

