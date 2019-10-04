Nc’nean’s Aged Botanical Spirit - Product Launch

Nc'nean's Aged Botanical Spirit

Nc’nean's new range comprises three variants - Bourbon, Vermouth and Mondino

Category - Spirits, Scotland, 40% abv

Available - Available from this month

Location - The UK; online and at the Nc'nean distillery

Price - GBP50 (US$61) per 20cl bottle

Scottish distillery Nc'nean has launched a three-strong range of botanical spirits, available in the UK.

The Aged Botanical range, distilled on the west coast of Scotland, combines cocktail ingredients and barrel-aged spirits. It is the second product released by the independent distillery ahead of the launch of its single malt whisky, expected next year.

The range comprises Bourbon, Vermouth and Mondino. The liquids have been aged for 60 to 110 days.

"Inspired by classic cocktail ingredients, the Aged Botanical range is a fresh take on traditionally-aged spirits," said Annabel Thomas, founder of Nc'nean.

In September, Moet Hennessy announced a new three-strong whisky range from Highland single malt Scotch whisky brand Glenmorangie.

