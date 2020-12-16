Mondo Brewing Co's Galileo Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - Product Launch

Mondo Brewing Co's Galileo Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Galileo Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout is the fourth collaborative brew from Mondo and Heretic

Category - Beer, stout, 10% abv

Available - From today

Location - The UK

Price - SRP of GBP58.68 (US$78.50) for 12 x 44cl cans, GBP111.30 for 24 cans

London-based Mondo Brewing Co has released a stout that has been matured in ex-Bourbon barrels in its home market.

Galileo Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout marks the brewer's fourth collaboration with California-based Heretic Brewing Co. The iteration, first brewed in 2019, was aged for 18 months in Bourbon barrels previously used by Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky.

The stout is also available to be purchased in the craft brewer's 'build your own pack' option on its website.

"We'd made three different beers together up to this point and barrel-ageing a unique stout was a logical conclusion for a fourth," said Mondo co-founder & head brewer Thomas Palmer.

Earlier this year, Diageo launched an alcohol-free of its flagship stout brand, Guinness, in the UK although within a month the discovery of "microbiological contamination" prompted a product recall.

