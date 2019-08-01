Molson Coors CEO Mark Hunter announces exit

Molson Coors CEO & president Mark Hunter is to step down in September after more than a decade with the brewer.

Molson Coors CEO Mark Hunter started his career in the UK with Bass

Hunter, who led Molson Coors through its full takeover of the MillerCoors US joint-venture in 2016, will exit on 28 September. MillerCoors head and former Molson Coors CFO Gavin Hattersley will replace Hunter.

Molson Coors chairman Andrew Molson said Hunter, 56, is leaving to "spend more time with his wife Fiona and two children". The announcement was made after Molson Coors released its H1 results yesterday. Global volumes in the half were down 4%, and shares hit a six-year low before recovering slightly.

Hunter ascended to CEO in 2014 after leading Molson Coors' Europe operations. He was a regional head in the UK, where he started his beer industry career with Bass Brewers.

Highlights of his career include stewarding Molson Coors through its acquisition of SABMiller's half of the MillerCoors JV. Molson Coors was able to take full control of MillerCoors because of Anheuser-Busch InBev's purchase of SABMiller.

Hunter also took Molson Coors into cannabis beverages. The brewer expects to have a range of cannabis beverages ready for sale in Canada by October as part of a joint venture, Truss.

Hattersley has been president & CEO of MillerCoors since September 2015. He was CFO of Molson Coors from June 2012 to September 2015.

