Molson Coors' Blue Moon LightSky - Product Launch

7 February 2020

Molson Coors' Blue Moon LightSky

Blue Moon LightSky

Blue Moon LightSky

Category - Beer, fruit-flavoured, 4% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - TBC

MillerCoors, the US unit of brewer Molson Coors, has launched Blue Moon LightSky, a light citrus wheat beer joining the brand's craft beer range. Blue Moon LightSky is brewed with tangerine peel and is designed "to appeal to a new group of legal-age drinkers and open the brand to new drinking occasions", said MillerCoors.

Packaged in 12oz slim cans and 16oz single-serve cans, the year-round beer will be supported at launch with television ads, out-of-home and retail advertising as well as social media work - using the tagline 'Welcome to the light side of the moon'.

Andrew Walker, VP of above-premium beer at Molson Coors, said BlueSky has been designed to meet the trends of health & wellness and flavour. "We think Blue Moon LightSky is going to bring new drinkers into the Blue Moon family of brands and continue to elevate the brand as a whole."

Late last year, Molson Coors announced plans to increase capacity at the Blue Moon pilot brewery in Denver.

Is Molson Coors set to pivot away from beer? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

