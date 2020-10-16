News

Molson Coors Beverage Co lines up Madrí Excepcional release for UK, Ireland

16 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Treasury Wine Estates Performance Trends 2016-2020

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Heineken hits back at "unwarrented" UK pub fine
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Success Case Study: White Claw

Still Wine (Wines) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2024; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics (updated with COVID-19 Impact)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is to launch a new lager in the UK in collaboration with its Madrid brewery, La Sagra.

Molson Coors Madrí Excepcional will be brewed in Yorkshire

Molson Coors' Madrí Excepcional will be brewed in Yorkshire

Madrí Excepcional will roll out in the UK and Irish on-premise channel from next week. Molson Coors said the new beer, which is available on draught only, was created in partnership with La Sagra, in which the company invested in 2017, but will be brewed at the Tadcaster brewery in northern England.

The 4.6% Madrí Excepcional is a "unique option" in the UK and Ireland's growing world lager segment, which accounts for about one-fifth of lager volumes in each country, said Ryan Mcfarland, regional business director of Western Europe for Molson Coors.

Molson Coors owns an undisclosed stake in La Sagra. At the time of the stake's acquisition, Spanish media reported that the North American group had bought a majority holding.

La Sagra was founded in 2011 and takes its name from the county of La Sagra in Toledo, where it is based. Some of its permanent beers are available in 75cl wine-style bottles, including the 4.5% wheat beer, Cerveza Castellana.

Earlier this month, Molson Coors started work on a multi-year overhaul of its main US brewery in Colorado. The revamp is part of a global restructuring plan.

Cost-cutting a priority for Heineken's new broom - Click here for a just-drinks analysis

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Companies: Molson Coors

Related Content

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch Coors Seltzer

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch Coors Seltzer ...

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch probiotic seltzer & nootropic in non-alc push

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch probiotic seltzer & nootropic in non-alc push...

Molson Coors Beverage Co Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data

Molson Coors Beverage Co Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data...

Molson Coors lines up Vizzy hard seltzer for 2020 launch

Molson Coors lines up Vizzy hard seltzer for 2020 launch...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?