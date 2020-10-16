Molson Coors Beverage Co lines up Madrí Excepcional release for UK, Ireland

Molson Coors Beverage Co is to launch a new lager in the UK in collaboration with its Madrid brewery, La Sagra.

Molson Coors' Madrí Excepcional will be brewed in Yorkshire

Madrí Excepcional will roll out in the UK and Irish on-premise channel from next week. Molson Coors said the new beer, which is available on draught only, was created in partnership with La Sagra, in which the company invested in 2017, but will be brewed at the Tadcaster brewery in northern England.

The 4.6% Madrí Excepcional is a "unique option" in the UK and Ireland's growing world lager segment, which accounts for about one-fifth of lager volumes in each country, said Ryan Mcfarland, regional business director of Western Europe for Molson Coors.

Molson Coors owns an undisclosed stake in La Sagra. At the time of the stake's acquisition, Spanish media reported that the North American group had bought a majority holding.

La Sagra was founded in 2011 and takes its name from the county of La Sagra in Toledo, where it is based. Some of its permanent beers are available in 75cl wine-style bottles, including the 4.5% wheat beer, Cerveza Castellana.

Earlier this month, Molson Coors started work on a multi-year overhaul of its main US brewery in Colorado. The revamp is part of a global restructuring plan.

Cost-cutting a priority for Heineken's new broom - Click here for a just-drinks analysis