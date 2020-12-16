Molson Coors Beverage Co calls for White Claw "break-up" in Vizzy campaign

Molson Coors Beverage Co has asked consumers to 'unfollow' leading US hard seltzer White Claw in a new marketing activation for Vizzy Hard Seltzer.

Molson Coors launched Vizzy in February to shore up its US hard seltzer presence

The company said yesterday it will send a can of Vizzy to the first 5,000 consumers who post evidence on social media of unfollowing White Claw, which is owned by Mark Anthony Brands. According to Molson Coors, the activation is in keeping with a trend in mid-December for relationships to break up.

"Social trends show that mid-December kicks off what is known as break-up season, when couples evaluate their relationships and realise they deserve more from their partners before heading into the holidays or a new year," said Vizzy's senior marketing director Elizabeth Hitch, senior marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Vizzy believes you should never, ever settle. That's why we're helping consumers get the hard seltzer they deserve."

In the US, White Claw is the market-leading hard seltzer, a category that has seen high growth in the country in recent years. Vizzy was launched in February and is part of Molson Coors' strategy of targetting high-growth categories outside of its traditional beer brands such as Coors Light.

According to a report from Bernstein in July, Vizzy was launched to address falling market share by Molson Coor's Henry's Hard Seltzer, which at one point in 2017 accounted for 8% of the US hard seltzer category by volumes. As of June this year, Vizzy had a 1.5% volume share of the category in the country, compared to 53% for White Claw, Bernstein said.

