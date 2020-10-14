News

Molson Coors Beverage Co breaks ground on Golden brewery overhaul

14 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Molson Coors Beverage Co has started work on a multi-year overhaul of its main US brewery, a key component of the company's restructuring programme.

The Golden brewery in Colorado is the centre-point in Molson Coors new strategy

The Golden brewery in Colorado is the centre-point in Molson Coors' new strategy

The "multi-hundred-million-dollar" investment in the Golden brewery in Colorado, the home of the Coors beer brand, broke ground last week, the company said this week. The overhaul will make the plant more energy- and water-efficient but, according to a report in the Denver Post this month, will not increase capacity.

Construction is expected to complete in 2024.

"We have big plans for Molson Coors," said CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Plans that will drive growth for our business by maintaining the strength of our iconic core brands, aggressively growing our above premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in our core capabilities."

Molson Coors announced in October last year it will massively overhaul its global operations, including a stronger focus on non-beer products. The plans included closing the company's business office in Golden while investing in the brewery.

How COVID has accelerated the trend towards sobriety - consumer trends

Sectors: Beer & cider

Companies: Molson Coors

Related Content

Coors Light, Miller Lite resistant to hard seltzer boom - Molson Coors Beverage Co CEO

Coors Light, Miller Lite resistant to hard seltzer boom - Molson Coors Beverage Co CEO...

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch Coors Seltzer

Molson Coors Beverage Co to launch Coors Seltzer ...

Molson Coors to cut up to 500 jobs, close Denver office in major restructuring

Molson Coors to cut up to 500 jobs, close Denver office in major restructuring...

Molson Coors Beverage Co Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data

Molson Coors Beverage Co Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?