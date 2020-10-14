Molson Coors Beverage Co breaks ground on Golden brewery overhaul

Molson Coors Beverage Co has started work on a multi-year overhaul of its main US brewery, a key component of the company's restructuring programme.

The Golden brewery in Colorado is the centre-point in Molson Coors' new strategy

The "multi-hundred-million-dollar" investment in the Golden brewery in Colorado, the home of the Coors beer brand, broke ground last week, the company said this week. The overhaul will make the plant more energy- and water-efficient but, according to a report in the Denver Post this month, will not increase capacity.

Construction is expected to complete in 2024.

"We have big plans for Molson Coors," said CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Plans that will drive growth for our business by maintaining the strength of our iconic core brands, aggressively growing our above premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in our core capabilities."

Molson Coors announced in October last year it will massively overhaul its global operations, including a stronger focus on non-beer products. The plans included closing the company's business office in Golden while investing in the brewery.

