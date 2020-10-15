News

Miller Family Wine Co picks up Butternut in BNA Wine Group assets buy

15 October 2020

California-based Miller Family Wine Co has acquired BNA Wine Group's portfolio of California wines, including the Butternut brand, for an undisclosed sum.

BNA Wine Group created the Butternut range of wines, which includes a Chardonnay

Miller, a division of family-owned Thornill Companies, said the deal included BNA's range of California wines, including Butternut, plus Volunteer, Humble Pie and The Rule. BNA Wine Group was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, by a trio of wine industry veterans.

Miller said the acquisition formed part of its multi-year growth plan, designed to expand its presence in nationwide retail chains and to build a stronger offering in DTC channels.

"BNA has done a great job at meeting the demands of consumers by creating on-trend, high-quality wines that are widely available," said Nicholas Miller, Miller Family Wine Company's VP of sales and marketing. "Adding this well-rounded line-up of brands not only gives us the opportunity to expand our reach into retail chains, but also provides the members of our newly launched Miller Family Wine Club with an even more diverse array of wines to try."

Treasury Wine Estates Performance Trends 2016-2020 - results data

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Wine

Forgot your password?