Millennials driving non-alcoholic beer growth in UK – research

The wider health & wellbeing trend among Millennial consumers is helping to propel non-alcoholic beer consumption in the UK market, according to a new report.

GlobalData said today that the segment's 13% volumes growth was the fastest of any strength band in the UK during 2017. The trend is set to continue in full-year 2018, the research firm added.

GlobalData's 2018 Q3 UK consumer survey, found that 37% of 18-24 year olds were "often influenced" by how an alcoholic drink affects their health and wellbeing, with 34% of 25-34 year olds "always influenced". A spokesperson for GlobalData told just-drinks there were about 900 respondents to the survey.

Joe Hutson, consumer analyst at GlobalData, said: "Currently 25-34 year olds and 16-24 year olds have the country's highest per capita consumption rates for low- and non-alcoholic beer, likely due to such a vast amount of young people being influenced by health and wellbeing factors."

