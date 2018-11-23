News

Millennials driving non-alcoholic beer growth in UK – research

23 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Spirits marketing losing sight of the spirit?

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington
MORE

The wider health & wellbeing trend among Millennial consumers is helping to propel non-alcoholic beer consumption in the UK market, according to a new report.

Big Drop Brewing is a UK-based producer of non-alcoholic beers

Big Drop Brewing is a UK-based producer of non-alcoholic beers

GlobalData said today that the segment's 13% volumes growth was the fastest of any strength band in the UK during 2017. The trend is set to continue in full-year 2018, the research firm added.

GlobalData's 2018 Q3 UK consumer survey, found that 37% of 18-24 year olds were "often influenced" by how an alcoholic drink affects their health and wellbeing, with 34% of 25-34 year olds "always influenced". A spokesperson for GlobalData told just-drinks there were about 900 respondents to the survey. 

Joe Hutson, consumer analyst at GlobalData, said: "Currently 25-34 year olds and 16-24 year olds have the country's highest per capita consumption rates for low- and non-alcoholic beer, likely due to such a vast amount of young people being influenced by health and wellbeing factors."

Six companies that are shaking up the non-alcoholic drinks category - Focus

Sectors: Beer & cider

Related Content

Non-alcoholic growth is about seeking, not avoiding – Consumer Trends

Non-alcoholic growth is about seeking, not avoiding – Consumer Trends...

Non-alcoholic beer falls at draught hurdle

Non-alcoholic beer falls at draught hurdle...

Molson Coors confirms new non-alcoholic beer for North America

Molson Coors confirms new non-alcoholic beer for North America...

Suntory Holdings pins hopes on non-alcoholic beer for volumes revival

Suntory Holdings pins hopes on non-alcoholic beer for volumes revival...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?