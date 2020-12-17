Mijenta's Mijenta Tequila Reposado - Product Launch

Mijenta Tequila Reposado

Mijenta Reposado will be available in limited numbers

Category - Spirits, Tequila, 40% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$69 per 75cl bottle

Mijenta, the Tequila brand founded by former Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan, has launched a limited-edition Reposado expression.

The iteration is the second in a four-strong line of Tequilas that will be released by its namesake brand owner and follows the launch of Mijenta Blanco in September. The Reposado is aged for up to six months in a blend of 42 American white oak, French oak and acacia casks and will be limited to 6,500 units in the first batch.

"We have aspired to craft a Tequila that brings forth the region's famous mineral-rich, red alkaline soil and unique fruity notes," said Mijenta's maestra tequilera, Ana Maria Romero.

Mijenta Reposado is available from the company's website as well through the off-premise in selected US states.

Several high-profile celebrities have invested in Tequila brands this year, including basketball star LeBron James and singer Rita Ora.

