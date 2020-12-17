News

Mijenta's Mijenta Tequila Reposado - Product Launch

17 December 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks' interviews - The review of 2020

The spirits category - just-drinks 2020 review

The beer category - just-drinks 2020 Review

just-drinks' Top Ten of spirits in 2020

just-drinks speaks to Atom head of NPD

Stoli Group adds spirits experience to exec team

Diageo trials cocktail whisky Johnnie Blonde

Former Diageo exec to head Beam Suntory RTD in US

Diageo joins Scotch whisky chase for new consumers

Diageo signs five-year tie-up with WaterAid
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Mijenta Tequila Reposado

Mijenta Reposado will be available in limited numbers

Mijenta Reposado will be available in limited numbers

Category - Spirits, Tequila, 40% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$69 per 75cl bottle

Mijenta, the Tequila brand founded by former Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan, has launched a limited-edition Reposado expression.

The iteration is the second in a four-strong line of Tequilas that will be released by its namesake brand owner and follows the launch of Mijenta Blanco in September. The Reposado is aged for up to six months in a blend of 42 American white oak, French oak and acacia casks and will be limited to 6,500 units in the first batch.

"We have aspired to craft a Tequila that brings forth the region's famous mineral-rich, red alkaline soil and unique fruity notes," said Mijenta's maestra tequilera, Ana Maria Romero.

Mijenta Reposado is available from the company's website as well through the off-premise in selected US states.

Several high-profile celebrities have invested in Tequila brands this year, including basketball star LeBron James and singer Rita Ora.

Whiskey boom and vodka slide? How US wholesalers view the next six months - click here for a just-drinks analysis

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Tequila & Mezcal (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Tequila & Mezcal Market in the United ...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

LeBron James backs new Tequila and mezcal brand Lobos 1707 - video - Tequila in the US data

LeBron James backs new Tequila and mezcal brand Lobos 1707 - video - Tequila in the US data...

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data...

Research in Focus - Could Tequila Benefit from Craft and Bourbon Bounce?

Research in Focus - Could Tequila Benefit from Craft and Bourbon Bounce?...

Focus - From slamming to sipping: How Tequila is growing up

Focus - From slamming to sipping: How Tequila is growing up...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?