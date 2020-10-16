Michter's Distillery's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon - Product Launch

Michter's Distillery's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 58.1% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$1,000 per 75cl bottle

Kentucky-based Michter's Distillery has lined up the comeback of its 25-year-old Bourbon in the US.

The craft distiller will release Michter's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon next month, three years after the expression was last available. Available in limited - albeit unspecified - quantities, the iteration rolls out to the company's "distributor and importer network" in November.

"A hallmark of our older whiskeys is that they have beautifully complex character while not being overly oaked," said Michter's master of maturation, Andrea Wilson.

Last year, the distiller warned that a lack of liquid would limit the availability of the annual bottling of its ten-year-old rye iteration.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment