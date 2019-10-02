McCormick Distilling Co’s 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka - Product Launch

McCormick Distilling Co's 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka

McCormick's new vodka is inspired by Kansas City’s tradition of barbeques and cookouts

Category - Spirits, vodka, flavoured, 35% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US, available only in the Kansas City metro area

Price - Not specified

McCormick Distilling Co has launched a barbeque-flavoured extension of its 360 Vodka brand.

The latest iteration, produceed at the McCormick distillery in Kansas City, is inspired by the company's home town's traditional barbeques and cookouts. It is expected to roll out to the city's off-premise channel this week for a limited period.

"We are very proud of our Kansas City roots and love the traditions of this great city," said McCormick's VP of marketing, Patrick Fee. "360 KC Barbeque gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to Kansas City with a flavour that no one has ever done before but that makes all the sense in the world to us."

Savoury vodka flavours are not a new concept. In 2013, Pernod Ricard launched a series of 'breakfast liqueurs' under its Mamma Walker brand. The three-strong range comprised Maple Bacon, Blueberry Pancake and Glazed Donut flavours.

Why vodka's US woes could soon be drowned out by success elsewhere - Click here for a just-drinks comment