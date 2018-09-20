Market "volatility" unlikely to derail Diageo in fiscal-2019 - trading update
By Olly Wehring | 20 September 2018
CEO Ivan Menezes updated Diageo shareholders on group performance earlier today
Diageo is expecting its current fiscal year to deliver a sales lift in line with last year's 5% increase, as the group updated shareholders on the day of its AGM.
CEO Ivan Menezes confirmed that the first two months of fiscal-2019, to the end of June, have met expectations and "started well". Menezes warned, however, that Diageo had seen "increased volatility in some markets", without providing specific details.
"We continue to expect organic net sales growth in fiscal-2019 to be broadly in line with last fiscal year and consistent with our medium-term guidance of mid-single digit growth," he said.
In late-July, the group posted the 5% rise in organic sales for fiscal-2018 to GBP12.2bn (US$16.1bn), with organic value and volume growth having been "broad-based across regions and categories".
Also in today's statement, Menezes flagged that ForEx swings in emerging markets, coupled with a stronger US dollar, will likely hit Diageo's reported sales to the tune of GBP175m.
The company's next results announcement, for the first half of its fiscal-2019, will be at the end of January.
