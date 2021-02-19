Mark Anthony Brands' Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer - Product Launch

Mark Anthony Brands' Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer

Coming soon to the US - Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer

Category - Alcoholic soft drink/sparkling water, 5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available nationwide in the off-premise channel

Price - Not disclosed, available in 12oz (34.1cl) cans

Mark Anthony Brands is returning the Mike's Hard Lemonade brand to its roots with a lemonade-based line of hard seltzers in the US.

The company, which owns the brand in the US, has lined up four flavours in the Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer portfolio. All four will be included in a 12-can variety pack that will be available across the country.

As well as the obligatory lemon-flavoured variant, the new range also features Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry. All four use a base of a cold-pressed lemonade made with three lemon varietals.

Mark Anthony, which also owns US hard seltzer market leader White Claw, sold the Canadian licence for Mike's Hard Lemonade to Anheuser-Busch InBev's Labatt Breweries just over five years ago. A-B InBev rolled out a seltzer lemonade in the US under its Bud Light brand last month.

