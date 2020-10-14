News

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to offload struggling Moncigale winery

14 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is to sell under-pressure Languedoc-Roussillon rose winery Moncigale to Grande Vins JC Boisset.

Marie Brizard agreed to sell its Polish vodka operations in July

Marie Brizard agreed to sell its Polish vodka operations in July

The agreement, which comes after sales declines and losses for Moncigale, will complete before the end of the year. Financial details were not disclosed.

According to Marie Brizard, Moncigale's sales have been in decline for several years and the winery is currently generating a negative EBITDA.

"As Moncigale's core market is located at the intersection of private label and corporate brand wine and wine-based beverage markets, MBWS's position primarily based on spirits does not allow it to create the synergies necessary for Moncigale's growth within the group," the company said.

Marie Brizard faces pressure elsewhere and in July lined up the sale of its Polish vodka operations. In 2018, the company's EBITDA losses totalled EUR28m (US$33m), however last year Marie Brizard targeted 2022 as the time by which it hopes to return to "profitable growth".

The family-owned JC Boisset owns vineyards across France and in California.

South Africa's wine industry is on its knees and it's not just thanks to COVID - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Wine

Companies: Marie Brizard et Roger International

Related Content

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to sell Sobieski Trade unit

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to sell Sobieski Trade unit...

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits looks to steady ship with Polish assets sale and financial advances

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits looks to steady ship with Polish assets sale and financial advances...

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits agrees Porto Pitters sale

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits agrees Porto Pitters sale...

How did Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits perform in 2018? - results data

How did Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits perform in 2018? - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?