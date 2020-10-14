Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to offload struggling Moncigale winery

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is to sell under-pressure Languedoc-Roussillon rose winery Moncigale to Grande Vins JC Boisset.

Marie Brizard agreed to sell its Polish vodka operations in July

The agreement, which comes after sales declines and losses for Moncigale, will complete before the end of the year. Financial details were not disclosed.

According to Marie Brizard, Moncigale's sales have been in decline for several years and the winery is currently generating a negative EBITDA.

"As Moncigale's core market is located at the intersection of private label and corporate brand wine and wine-based beverage markets, MBWS's position primarily based on spirits does not allow it to create the synergies necessary for Moncigale's growth within the group," the company said.

Marie Brizard faces pressure elsewhere and in July lined up the sale of its Polish vodka operations. In 2018, the company's EBITDA losses totalled EUR28m (US$33m), however last year Marie Brizard targeted 2022 as the time by which it hopes to return to "profitable growth".

The family-owned JC Boisset owns vineyards across France and in California.

