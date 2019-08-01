Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits agrees Porto Pitters sale

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is to sell Port brand Porto Pitters as it complies with measures set out by France's competition regulator.

The company, which was the subject of a raid by the French anti-trust authority earlier this year, said yesterday it will offload Porto Pitters to Portuguese group The Fladgate Partnership. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The divestment follows an announcement earlier this year that Marie Brizard, which has seen sales drop, had received clearance from authorities in France for a "business combination" with Compagnie Financière de Prises de Participations (COFEPP), which holds a near-30% stake in the company.

After the COFEPP announcement, Marie Brizard said it would sell Porto Pitters as well as Tequila brand Tizcaz.

The company said today's deal is in "accordance with the guarantees" it gave to French regulators.

Marie Brizard, which owns the Sobieski vodka and namesake liqueur brands, has endured a turbulent few years, with sales struggling and a CEO departing, as well as the raid in April. In January, the group abandoned plans to offload some spirits brands after it failed to find a buyer. Marie Brizard chose instead to pursue a loan of around EUR25m (US$28.8m) from COFEPP.

Marie Brizard is also looking to cut employee costs. In June, it said it will farm out sales activities in its home market to two third-party providers resulting in 51 job losses.

Today, the company said the Porto Pitters sale will not affect its performance as the brand accounts for just 0.4% of sales. Under the terms of the deal, the Porto Pitters trademark is being acquired International Drinks while production, distribution and quality control will be taken on by Quinta & Vineyard Bottlers. Both companies are owned by The Fladgate Partnership.

