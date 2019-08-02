News

Majestic Wine to sell stores, retail arm to investment fund for US$115m

2 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Heineken’s H1 results deliver "negative surprises"

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Market research

Success Case Study: Bira 91 Beer - Spearheading the bottled craft beer movement in India by targeting urban Millennials

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Global Spirits

Champagne markets, companies and production

Spirits in Mexico

UK retail chain Majestic Wine has agreed a GBP95m (US$115m) sale of its Majestic-branded stores and business operations to an investment group owned by Japan's SoftBank Group.

The Majestic name has been saved from disappearing from the UK high street, its owners said today

The Majestic name has been saved from disappearing from the UK high street, its owners said today

The sale, announced today, follows Majestic's announcement in March it wanted to offload its bricks-and-mortar namesake business and focus on its online platform, Naked Wines. The company is to change its name from Majestic Wine to Naked Wines.

The SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group will take over Majestic's more than 200 retail stores in the UK and two in France. It also takes over the Majestic website, its commercial on-trade business, French division Les Celliers de Calais and its headquarters. The deal, through Fortress vehicle CF Bacchus, is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a separate agreement, Majestic will sell one of its retail stores to a property developer for GBP5m.

"I am delighted that we have managed to secure an independent future for both Naked and Majestic Retail and Commercial, allowing both companies to pursue growth by focusing on their unique propositions," Majestic Wines CEO Rowan Gormley said.

Earlier this year, Gormley said his company will pump any money from a sale of the retail and commercial business into Naked Wines. The company believes the online store, which was founded by Gormley in 2008 and bought by Majestic in 2015, has a "disruptive online model and operates in fast-growing markets".

The break-up of Majestic highlights the challenges of operating in the UK wine retail market. The high street has seen a number of stores disappear, including the Whitbread-owned chains Thresher and Bottoms Up last decade. Earlier this year, The owner of Oddbins was reported to be exploring sale options after losing millions of pounds over the past two years. Supermarket strength in the market, which allows them to sell wine at low margins, is partly to blame for the pressures. 

Majestic Wines said today the deal has saved the Majestic name from disappearing from the UK high street but that more work needs to be done to "help a new generation discover the joy of wine". Plans for Majestic include a full range review as well a new Majestic store opening in south-east London, scheduled for September.

Majestic's wine merchant Lay and Wheeler is not included in the Fortress sale. Majestic said today a potential sale is being explored separately.

Why the wine consumer is getting angry and what you should do about it - Comment

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Wine

Companies: Majestic Wine

Expert Analysis

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine "open to any permutation" of retail offload - CEO...

Majestic plans store closures, eyes rebrand to Naked Wines

Majestic plans store closures, eyes rebrand to Naked Wines...

Majestic Wines cuts new stores as H1 profits drop

Majestic Wines cuts new stores as H1 profits drop...

Using Big Data to create smart shops - the future of retail in China - analysis

Using Big Data to create smart shops - the future of retail in China - analysis...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?