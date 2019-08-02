Majestic Wine to sell stores, retail arm to investment fund for US$115m

UK retail chain Majestic Wine has agreed a GBP95m (US$115m) sale of its Majestic-branded stores and business operations to an investment group owned by Japan's SoftBank Group.

The Majestic name has been saved from disappearing from the UK high street, its owners said today

The sale, announced today, follows Majestic's announcement in March it wanted to offload its bricks-and-mortar namesake business and focus on its online platform, Naked Wines. The company is to change its name from Majestic Wine to Naked Wines.

The SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group will take over Majestic's more than 200 retail stores in the UK and two in France. It also takes over the Majestic website, its commercial on-trade business, French division Les Celliers de Calais and its headquarters. The deal, through Fortress vehicle CF Bacchus, is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a separate agreement, Majestic will sell one of its retail stores to a property developer for GBP5m.

"I am delighted that we have managed to secure an independent future for both Naked and Majestic Retail and Commercial, allowing both companies to pursue growth by focusing on their unique propositions," Majestic Wines CEO Rowan Gormley said.

Earlier this year, Gormley said his company will pump any money from a sale of the retail and commercial business into Naked Wines. The company believes the online store, which was founded by Gormley in 2008 and bought by Majestic in 2015, has a "disruptive online model and operates in fast-growing markets".

The break-up of Majestic highlights the challenges of operating in the UK wine retail market. The high street has seen a number of stores disappear, including the Whitbread-owned chains Thresher and Bottoms Up last decade. Earlier this year, The owner of Oddbins was reported to be exploring sale options after losing millions of pounds over the past two years. Supermarket strength in the market, which allows them to sell wine at low margins, is partly to blame for the pressures.

Majestic Wines said today the deal has saved the Majestic name from disappearing from the UK high street but that more work needs to be done to "help a new generation discover the joy of wine". Plans for Majestic include a full range review as well a new Majestic store opening in south-east London, scheduled for September.

Majestic's wine merchant Lay and Wheeler is not included in the Fortress sale. Majestic said today a potential sale is being explored separately.

