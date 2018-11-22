News

Majestic stockpiles supply amid Brexit disruption fears

22 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Why targeting by gender failed in 2018

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO
MORE

The CFO of UK-based drinks company Majestic has said the group will take on additional inventory in the country, ahead of the UK's planned departure from the European Union next year.

Majestic is headquartered in the UK

Majestic is headquartered in the UK

Speaking as part of the company's H1 2019 results today, James Crawford said Majestic will bring up to GBP8m (US$10.2m) of stock into the country before March 2019. He said Majestic is looking to head off any disruption caused by Brexit.

"We are planning to bring GBP5-8m of additional inventory into the UK above our normal levels, shortly prior to our financial year end, in order to mitigate any potential supply chain Brexit disruption in March 2019," said Crawford.

Group CEO Rowan Gormley said Majestic is planning for "tough times".

"We're investing through tough times because we know that's the route to a more profitable future," he said. "As a result, we now have a business that is almost 45% online and over 20% international with both the option, and intention, to invest further in order to drive returns."

Group underlying sales in the 26 weeks to 1 October were up 4.8% on the same prior-year period. Majestic has operations in the UK, France, US and Australia. The business comprises online, retail and commercial entities.

Why Brexit is a disaster for the wine category - Comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Company results, Soft drinks, Spirits, The off-trade, Water, Wine

Companies: Majestic Wine

Related Content

Heineken brings UK production in-market as Brexit looms - just-drinks EXCLUSIVE

Heineken brings UK production in-market as Brexit looms - just-drinks EXCLUSIVE...

Wine, spirits associations flag need for GI recognition as UK awaits EU Brexit result

Wine, spirits associations flag need for GI recognition as UK awaits EU Brexit result...

Brexit effect fails to move needle on Scotch production - Diageo

Brexit effect fails to move needle on Scotch production - Diageo...

Majestic Wines cuts new stores as H1 profits drop

Majestic Wines cuts new stores as H1 profits drop...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?