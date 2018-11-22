Majestic stockpiles supply amid Brexit disruption fears

The CFO of UK-based drinks company Majestic has said the group will take on additional inventory in the country, ahead of the UK's planned departure from the European Union next year.

Majestic is headquartered in the UK

Speaking as part of the company's H1 2019 results today, James Crawford said Majestic will bring up to GBP8m (US$10.2m) of stock into the country before March 2019. He said Majestic is looking to head off any disruption caused by Brexit.

"We are planning to bring GBP5-8m of additional inventory into the UK above our normal levels, shortly prior to our financial year end, in order to mitigate any potential supply chain Brexit disruption in March 2019," said Crawford.

Group CEO Rowan Gormley said Majestic is planning for "tough times".

"We're investing through tough times because we know that's the route to a more profitable future," he said. "As a result, we now have a business that is almost 45% online and over 20% international with both the option, and intention, to invest further in order to drive returns."

Group underlying sales in the 26 weeks to 1 October were up 4.8% on the same prior-year period. Majestic has operations in the UK, France, US and Australia. The business comprises online, retail and commercial entities.

Why Brexit is a disaster for the wine category - Comment