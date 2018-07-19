Maison Ferrand's Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry rum - Product Launch
By Lucy Britner | 19 July 2018
Category - Rum, Jamaican rum, 43% abv
Available - From this month
Location - UK
Price - GBP24 (US$31.60) per 70cl bottle
Maison Ferrand has added a new rum to its Plantation brand. Xaymaca Special Dry is a 100% pot-still rum from Jamaica.
"I wanted to work with these complex flavours of overripe exotic fruits with an almost animal intensity and create a rum that expresses the... terroir of Jamaica perfectly in an aged rum," said Plantation creator Alexandre Gabriel. "Xaymaca Special Dry is a tribute to this ancestral culture of rum, evoking the name given to the island by its indigenous inhabitants, the Arawaks."
The product is handled in the UK market by Identity Drinks Brands.
Also this week, Maison Ferrand reported a fire at the Long Pond Distillery in Jamaica.
The prospects are bright for the higher value segments of the rum category, with the IWSR predicting a positive CAGR of 1.3% to 2021, reaching 57.8m cases in the process.
