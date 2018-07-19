Maison Ferrand, National Rums of Jamaica lose 65,000 litres of rum in Jamaica fire
Maison Ferrand has reported a fire at the Long Pond Distillery in Jamaica.
Get full access to all content, just $1 for 30 days
just-drinks gives you the widest beverage market coverage.
Paid just-drinks members have unlimited access to all our exclusive content - including 18 years of archives.
I am so confident you will love complete access to our content that today I can offer you 30 days access for $1.
It’s our best ever membership offer – just for you.
Olly Wehring, editor of just-drinks
Olly's offer to you
Risk-free, money-back guarantee
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- Sugar - Do it yourself or get told what to do
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..