Mahou San Miguel's international MD, Erik d’Auchamp, is eyeing a return to China

Spain's biggest beer exporter, Mahou San Miguel, is looking to re-enter the Chinese beer market as leading global brewers continue to flock to China's premium-and-above segment.

Mahou San Miguel told just-drinks today the company is studying the Chinese market with a view to launching its Mahou and Alhambra brands. No date is set for the entrance but MSM's international MD Erik d'Auchamp said: "It is on our to-do list."

"We are working to enter that market and we hope to do it sooner rather than later," d'Auchamp explained.

The interest comes about four years after MSM exited the China market following an initial attempt to distribute its brands in the country. The venture lasted about one year, with d'Auchamp saying the company "did a stop and rethink" after partner issues. He said the rethink was to "make sure the way we were being marketed in the country matched the expectations that we had".

D'Auchamp said the company is now looking for a new partner in China, with a search underway.

"It's about finding the right importer and right distributor to make inroads," he said. "It's a matter of finding the right partner. We are studying that."

Strong growth in China's high-end beer sector has attracted a number of international brewers. Anheuser-Busch InBev is finding success for its premium Budweiser and Corona brands, with CEO Carlos Brito telling just-drinks earlier this year that he is now focussed on "building the country's super-premium category".

Heineken is another brewer to respond to China's premium potential. Last month's purchase of a stake in China Resources Enterprises was positioned squarely as a future driver for its namesake brand in the country. "The premium market is developing at a much faster speed than ever before," said CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer at the time.

Earlier this year, MSM's fellow Spanish brewer, Grupo Damm, told just-drinks that it entered the Chinese beer market in April targeting premium on-premise accounts in major coastal cities including Shanghai and Beijing. Yesterday, Sapporo Breweries announced its pending return to China, partnering up with A-B InBev.

China's super-premium category is expected to grow from about 3% of the country's overall beer market to 6% by 2022, according to Bernstein figures. Brands are attracted by margins three-times that of China's mainstream segment, along with favourable demographics that have seen growing demand for imported beers.

D'Auchamp said today he is confident that Mahou will attract consumers in China's increasingly-competitive premium beer market through its flavour profile and the brand's partnership with European football giant Real Madrid. Mahou's Chinese launch would pitch the brand against Damm's Estrella beer, which sponsors Real's rivals, Barcelona.

"It's about finding your space within that competitive segment and we want to make sure we get it right," d'Auchamp said. "It is an increasingly-competitive space, but we feel we have the right to play in that space."

Asked what MSM has learned from its previous sojourn into the country, d'Auchamp said the company will launch smaller bottles this time around. "There are certain pack sizes that could work that we need to focus on a bit more," d'Auchamp explained.

The international MD was speaking after the release of the family-owned group's 2017 full-year results that showed global sales and volumes both rise by 3%. In the UK, where the company operates with Carlsberg, volumes were up 9%.

Speaking to just-drinks last year, d'Auchamp forecast growth for the UK despite Brexit. Today, he said the company expects growth for both Mahou and San Miguel to continue in the UK across 2018 and 2019.

"Even though we are in uncertain times, we'll just have to adapt," d'Auchamp added.

MSM produces 70% of Spanish beers consumed globally. The group owns seven breweries in Spain and one in India, which produces Mahou and local beer Dare Devil.

