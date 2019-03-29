Mahou San Miguel opens 'Brewhub' collaborative production facility

News

29 March 2019

Mahou San Miguel has opened the doors to its Spanish, collaborative brewing space.

Mahou San Miguel's Brewhub has an initial production capacity of 50,000 hectolitres

The privately-owned company said today that the 'Brewhub' is the first of its kind in the country. MSM first announced plans to build the EUR11m (US$12.4m) facility in February 2018.

The space, located next to the MSM brewery in Cordoba, is designed to allow domestic and international craft breweries to share ideas and develop beers, mainly for sale in Spain and the European market.

Facilities cover "the entire production process, from the conception of the liquid to the design of packaging and labels", MSM said. Brewhub will initially have an annual production capacity of 50,000 hectolitres with plans to grow to 110,000 hectolitres. MSM said that, if necessary, capacity can go to 500,000 hectolitres.

"As leaders in the sector, we maintain a firm commitment with the development of pioneering initiatives that enable evolution and growth," said group MD Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero. "The craft movement is a clear example of this transformation and we wish to boost it through a project based on innovation and collaboration.

"This centre stems from the calling for becoming a point of reference in the artisan brewery sector at an international level."

The facility will be managed by Javier Aldea, founder of Nómada Brewing.

