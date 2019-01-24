Mackmyra's Moment Karibien whisky - Product Launch

Mackmyra's Moment Karibien whisky

Category - Swedish single malt whisky, 44.4% abv

Available - From 26 January

Location - Europe

Price - UK RRP GBP110 (US$143) per 70cl bottle

Swedish distiller Mackmyra is set to release a single malt whisky part-aged in rum casks.

Moment Karibien is the result of a partnership with Maison Ferrand's Plantation rum brand. The collaboration saw around 75% of the whisky aged in Plantation rum casks from Barbados and Jamaica.

The release is limited to 4,137 bottles and the result is a "spicy, fruity whisky with warm notes of rum, vanilla and oak", Mackmyra said.

"What started out as a simple exchange of barrels has now developed into something much more: the start of a genuine friendship between Maison Ferrand and Mackmyra encompassing the exchange of ideas, creativity and innovation," said Plantation founder & cellar master Alexandre Gabriel. "Barrel Swap is a programme in which we exchange barrels with producers we admire. "We are extremely proud of our seven-year-old Barbados Single Cask Rum - recently launched at Systembolaget - which is matured in Mackmyra's Moment casks."

