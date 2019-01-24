News

Mackmyra's Moment Karibien whisky - Product Launch

24 January 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will be Pernod Ricard's priorities?

Pernod Ricard Performance Trends 2014-2018 - data

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

The biggest global risks facing drinks co's in '19

Treasury Wine Estates COO Robert Foye departs

Pernod cuts headcount in S Korea

Suntory halts six Japanese whisky SKUs

Pernod Ricard unveils "tactile" Jameson bottle
MORE

Mackmyra's Moment Karibien whisky

Mackmyras Moment Karibien whisky

Mackmyra's Moment Karibien whisky

Category - Swedish single malt whisky, 44.4% abv

Available - From 26 January

Location - Europe

Price - UK RRP GBP110 (US$143) per 70cl bottle 

Swedish distiller Mackmyra is set to release a single malt whisky part-aged in rum casks.

Moment Karibien is the result of a partnership with Maison Ferrand's Plantation rum brand. The collaboration saw around 75% of the whisky aged in Plantation rum casks from Barbados and Jamaica.

The release is limited to 4,137 bottles and the result is a "spicy, fruity whisky with warm notes of rum, vanilla and oak", Mackmyra said. 

"What started out as a simple exchange of barrels has now developed into something much more: the start of a genuine friendship between Maison Ferrand and Mackmyra encompassing the exchange of ideas, creativity and innovation," said Plantation founder & cellar master Alexandre Gabriel. "Barrel Swap is a programme in which we exchange barrels with producers we admire. "We are extremely proud of our seven-year-old Barbados Single Cask Rum - recently launched at Systembolaget - which is matured in Mackmyra's Moment casks." 

Why consumers are demanding more experiential marketing activations - Consumer Trends

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Related Content

Bacardi's Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez - Product Launch

Bacardi's Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez - Product Launch...

How can Scotch whisky build on 2017 growth in the years to come? - Research in Focus

How can Scotch whisky build on 2017 growth in the years to come? - Research in Focus...

Pernod Ricard to launch bartender-only Havana Club rum range

Pernod Ricard to launch bartender-only Havana Club rum range ...

William Grant & Sons overhauls Grant's Scotch whisky range with new name and expressions

William Grant & Sons overhauls Grant's Scotch whisky range with new name and expressions...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?