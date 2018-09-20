Luxco's Old Ezra Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
Category - Spirits, whiskey, Bourbon, 58.5% abv
Available - From this Autumn
Location - The US, nation-wide
Price - SRP of US$39.99 per 75cl bottle
Luxco has added a barrel-strength whiskey to its Ezra Brooks Kentucky Bourbon range. The 58.5%-abv product is aged for seven years and packaged in a bottle with a cork top.
For the first time, Luxco has added its Lux Row Distillers logo to an Ezra Brooks bottle, alongside the brand's EB monogram.
The company said the new whiskey is aimed at consumers looking for a more full-bodied flavour and higher proof.
Luxco expanded its portfolio in April with the purchase of a controlling interest in Northern Irish liqueur and whiskey company Niche Drinks. Derry-based Niche produces Luxco's Saint Brendan's Irish Cream and the firms collaborate on global brand The Quiet Man Irish whiskey.
Luxco's Bourbon portfolio also includes the Rebel Yell and Blood Oath brands. As well as the Bourbon roster, the privately-owned company owns Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, El Mayor Tequila and Lord Calvert Canadian whisky.
