Luxco's Old Ezra Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Luxco's Old Ezra Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Bourbon, 58.5% abv

Available - From this Autumn

Location - The US, nation-wide

Price - SRP of US$39.99 per 75cl bottle

Luxco has added a barrel-strength whiskey to its Ezra Brooks Kentucky Bourbon range. The 58.5%-abv product is aged for seven years and packaged in a bottle with a cork top.

For the first time, Luxco has added its Lux Row Distillers logo to an Ezra Brooks bottle, alongside the brand's EB monogram.

The company said the new whiskey is aimed at consumers looking for a more full-bodied flavour and higher proof.

Luxco expanded its portfolio in April with the purchase of a controlling interest in Northern Irish liqueur and whiskey company Niche Drinks. Derry-based Niche produces Luxco's Saint Brendan's Irish Cream and the firms collaborate on global brand The Quiet Man Irish whiskey.

Luxco's Bourbon portfolio also includes the Rebel Yell and Blood Oath brands. As well as the Bourbon roster, the privately-owned company owns Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, El Mayor Tequila and Lord Calvert Canadian whisky.

Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends