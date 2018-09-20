Lucozade Ribena Suntory names new COO for UK & Ireland
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
Carol Robert was previously UK marketing director for Lucozade Ribena Suntory
Lucozade Ribena Suntory has appointed a new chief operating officer for its UK & Ireland division, after the previous holder of the post moved to Suntory's European office.
Carol Robert replaces Peter Harding, who became CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) in August. Robert has been with the Lucozade and Ribena brands since 2013, before Japan's Suntory bought the pair a year later from former owner GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, Robert was UK marketing directory for Lucozade Ribena Suntory.
"I inherit a company in great shape, with a set of leading brands that are fit for the future," Robert said. "I couldn't be prouder to be leading Lucozade Ribena Suntory."
On Tuesday, Suntory president Takeshi Niinami told Bloomberg TV he has no plans to follow some Japanese companies in moving offices out of the UK because of the threat of a hard Brexit.
"We have no intention to move out of the UK," Niinami said.
Panasonic is reportedly to move its European headquarters from the UK to Amsterdam in October.
