Lucas Bols heads for the sunset with Passoa global rebrand

Lucas Bols is set to dial down the Brazilian cue of the Passoã liqueur brand in a packaging refresh designed to tap into the post-work, pre-evening consumption occasion.

Previously featuring an image of the Brazilian flag, Passoa will now use a logo featuring a sunset

The company, which handles Passoã through a partnership with previous owner Remy Cointreau, unveiled the new look this week. Rolling out to all markets, the upgrade sees the removal of the Brazilian flag on the label to be replaced with a sunset image.

Lucas Bols has taken the view that Passoã is best consumed "just as the day slows down and the possibilities of the evening heat up". The label also escalates the passion fruit base of the liqueur using an image and the phrase 'With Real Passion Fruit'.

"More and more consumers share a preference for products containing only the highest quality, natural ingredients," said Passoã's brand manager in the US, Tanya Cohn. "Couple that with the growing popularity of low-alcohol, easy-to-make drinks only containing two or three ingredients, and Passoã is perfectly positioned to be a home bar go-to ingredient to make drinks to impress."

The Lucas Bols/Remy Cointreau JV, drawn up in late-2016, includes a future option for the former to acquire the brand outright.

