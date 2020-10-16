News

Loch Lomond Group's 21-Year-Old, 30-Year-Old Loch Lomond Scotch - Product Launch

16 October 2020

Loch Lomond Group's 21-Year-Old, 30-Year-Old Loch Lomond Scotch

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malts, 46% and 47% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Available Worldwide

Price - SRP of GBP140 (US$180) for 21yo, GBP500 for 30yo; per 70cl bottle.

Scotch whisky producer Loch Lomond Group has added a 21-and a 30-year-old to its portfolio of namesake single malts.

The whiskies, made using spirit from the distillery's straight necked pot stills, will roll out across the company's global markets. A 14-year-old expression is also slated for release later this year.

The 30-year-old iteration is the oldest in Loch Lomond's portfolio, which also includes an Original expression, three 12-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

In August, Loch Lomond announced a redesign of its range across the domestic and Global Travel Retail channels. The new-look packaging included flavour descriptors and a more modern style.

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

