Loch Lomond Group expands UK golf partnership

5 February 2020

Scotch whisky distiller Loch Lomond Group has signed a new sponsorship deal with the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) in the UK to become a "PGA Partner" and lead sponsor of the Scottish PGA Championship.

Loch Lomond signed a sponsorship deal with The Open golf tournament in 2018

The three-year agreement will see the Loch Lomond distillery, based in Alexandria, Scotland, work with the PGA membership of more than 8,000 golfers - in the UK and overseas - and sponsor monthly medal competitions at golf clubs across the UK and Ireland.

Prizes will include tickets to The 150th Open Championship at St Andrew's in 2021, while participating clubs will receive a "Loch Lomond Whiskies starter pack", containing a selection of single malt whiskies for the club bar.

The new initiative aims to build on Loch Lomond Group's existing sponsorships of The Open and Women's British Open golf tournaments, plus ambassador relationships with golfers Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke and Cristie Kerr.

"Agreeing this new partnership with The PGA gives us great satisfaction and highlights the continued development of our brand within golf and amongst golfers across the world over the past two years," said Colin Matthews, Loch Lomond Group CEO.

A full programme of promotions linked to the sponsorship will be announced throughout 2020.

