Larkfire releases multi-pack for Wild Water

Larkfire has launched a multi-pack for its Wild Water, a canned still water designed for adding to whisky.

Larkfire said the multi-pack has been launched because of high demand for Wild Water

The natural water brand, which is sourced from the Isle of Lewis, is now available in a four-pack for GBP4 (US$5). Each can holds 15cl.

Co-founder of Larkfire James McIntosh said: "We've recently seen a surge in demand and want to make sure we're catering for our loyal customers as well as those new to Larkfire, or those buying it as a gift.

"Die-hard whisky fans know that tap water and bottled water interfere with the delicate flavours of whisky, due to the mineral content and added chlorine or fluoride. But Larkfire is a pure, naturally soft 'wild' water from Scotland that creates a natural chemistry, offering the very best for those enjoying a dram at home."

Launched in September last year, the brand is available in bars across London, including Boisdale Group venues, Soho Whisky Club's tasting events and Frederick's restaurant.

