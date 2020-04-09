Lalique Group releases bow-tied Glenturret 15-year-old Scotch

Lalique Group has launched a limited-edition Glenturret Scotch whisky dressed in a tuxedo-style tie.

Lalique's Glenturret limited-edition features a black bow tie on the packaging

The 15-year-old expression is packaged in a white box complete with black bow tie. The limited-edition celebrates the London-held Whisky Magazine Awards 2020, which this year went online because of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Only 280 bottles will be released at GBP125 (US$155) per 70cl, with GBP10 from each sale going to the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society. The Glenturret 15 Years Old In Spirit Edition is matured in a combination of ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry casks and bottled at 40% abv.

Lalique Group took joint-ownership of former Edrington Scotch whisky distillery The Glenturret following a business restructure by the group's chairman last year. Silvio Denz, who is both Lalique's chairman and majority stakeholder, bought The Glenturret from Edrington in December 2018 through his privately-owned Swiss wine company, Art & Terroir. Ownership of The Glenturret now belongs to a 50/50 partnership between Lalique and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

