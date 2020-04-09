News

Lalique Group releases bow-tied Glenturret 15-year-old Scotch

9 April 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A?

How DNA testing will shape the future of drinking

What's the point of Penfolds demerger? - comment

just-drinks speaks to SpiritsEurope's DG

Coronavirus and the global drinks industry - FREE

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee

Diageo drops Petrus Boonekamp in Italy

Diageo drops 2020 guidance, China in "slow return"

A-B InBev rallies for on-premise
MORE

Lalique Group has launched a limited-edition Glenturret Scotch whisky dressed in a tuxedo-style tie.

Laliques Glenturret limited-edition features a black bow tie on the packaging

Lalique's Glenturret limited-edition features a black bow tie on the packaging

The 15-year-old expression is packaged in a white box complete with black bow tie. The limited-edition celebrates the London-held Whisky Magazine Awards 2020, which this year went online because of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Only 280 bottles will be released at GBP125 (US$155) per 70cl, with GBP10 from each sale going to the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society. The Glenturret 15 Years Old In Spirit Edition is matured in a combination of ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry casks and bottled at 40% abv.

Lalique Group took joint-ownership of former Edrington Scotch whisky distillery The Glenturret following a business restructure by the group's chairman last year. Silvio Denz, who is both Lalique's chairman and majority stakeholder, bought The Glenturret from Edrington in December 2018 through his privately-owned Swiss wine company, Art & Terroir. Ownership of The Glenturret now belongs to a 50/50 partnership between Lalique and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in Australia - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in Australia - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in Australia - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Specialty Spirits market in Australia.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Lalique Group forms Scotch whisky JV to take control of The Glenturret distillery

Lalique Group forms Scotch whisky JV to take control of The Glenturret distillery...

Edrington offloads The Glenturret Scotch distillery and brand

Edrington offloads The Glenturret Scotch distillery and brand...

Edrington puts Cutty Sark, Glenturret Scotch whiskies up for sale

Edrington puts Cutty Sark, Glenturret Scotch whiskies up for sale...

Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret from Edrington? - Comment

Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret from Edrington? - Comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?