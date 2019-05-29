La Martiniquaise's Gibson's Pink gin - Product Launch

La Martiniquaise's Gibson's Pink gin

Category - Spirits, gin, pink, 37.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Globally, available in both the on- and off-premise channels

Price - Not specified

La Martiniquaise has jumped on the pink bandwagon with a new extension to the Gibson's gin brand. The strawberry-flavoured variant, announced this month, will roll out globally in the coming days.

The French group, which also owns the Label 5 and Sir Edward's Scotch whisky brands, said it hopes to "tap into the trend for flavoured gin" with the new launch.

Constance Descamps, international senior brand manager for Gibson's, said: "Extending its portfolio with this new pink variant, Gibson's seeks to meet all consumers' needs with a complete and consistent range."

The brand extension joins a number of other pink gins to hit the market in recent years. Last week, UK craft spirits producer Poetic License launched a raspberry-flavoured pink gin, while larger companies have also released pink gins under their big brands. Diageo has Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin, which was launched in 2017, while last year Pernod Ricard unveiled Beefeater Pink.

Late last year, La Martiniquaise acquired the Cutty Sark blended Scotch brand from Edrington.

Has the gin ship already sailed? - Click here for a just-drinks comment