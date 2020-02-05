Krombacher readies pack refresh for lager range in UK

Krombacher has updated the packaging across its namesake range of beers available in the UK.

Kromabcher has plumped for a more modern appearance for the bottles of its namesake lager brand

The German brewer has unveiled the revamp for Krombacher Pils, Weizen, Dark, 0,0% Pils and Non-Alcoholic Weizen. The new bottle is described as being "modern in shape" and includes embossed labels that "reflect the brand's premium credentials".

The new-look will roll out in both the on- and off-premise channels in the country in the coming weeks.

"We're delighted to refresh the brand and roll out the new packaging ahead of a big 2020," said Krombacher's sales & marketing director for the UK and Italy, Stephan Kofler. "It will help provide strong visibility and presence on-shelf and will reinforce the premium nature of our products.

"With the brand continuing to see year-on-year growth in the on-trade and off-trade, we believe the new packaging will connect with consumers and in turn help us to grow our audience in the UK."

Family-owned Krombacher claims to have posted double-digit sales growth in the UK every year since 2012. The lager range is imported into the country by Morgenrot and Oakham Ales.

