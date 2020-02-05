News

Krombacher readies pack refresh for lager range in UK

5 February 2020

Krombacher has updated the packaging across its namesake range of beers available in the UK.

Kromabcher has plumped for a more modern appearance for the bottles of its namesake lager brand

Kromabcher has plumped for a more modern appearance for the bottles of its namesake lager brand

The German brewer has unveiled the revamp for Krombacher Pils, Weizen, Dark, 0,0% Pils and Non-Alcoholic Weizen. The new bottle is described as being "modern in shape" and includes embossed labels that "reflect the brand's premium credentials".

The new-look will roll out in both the on- and off-premise channels in the country in the coming weeks.

"We're delighted to refresh the brand and roll out the new packaging ahead of a big 2020," said Krombacher's sales & marketing director for the UK and Italy, Stephan Kofler. "It will help provide strong visibility and presence on-shelf and will reinforce the premium nature of our products.

"With the brand continuing to see year-on-year growth in the on-trade and off-trade, we believe the new packaging will connect with consumers and in turn help us to grow our audience in the UK."

Family-owned Krombacher claims to have posted double-digit sales growth in the UK every year since 2012. The lager range is imported into the country by Morgenrot and Oakham Ales.

Why beer consumers care less about the detail than you do - Click here for ajust-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider

