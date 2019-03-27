Krombacher brings alcohol-free wheat beer to UK

German brewer Krombacher has released the non-alcoholic variant of its namesake wheat beer in the UK.

Alcohol-free Krombacher Weizen launched in Germany in 2017

The company said today that Krombacher Weizen, which launched in its domestic market in 2017, will target both the on- and off-premise channels. The beer is available alongside Krombacher Low Alcohol Pils in the country.

"Not only have campaigns like Dry January shown that there is a real demand for low- and no-alcohol beers, but it's made people realise that there are now ... options available of varying styles," said Stephan Kofler, Krombacher's UK & Italy sales & marketing director. "Whether it's down the local pub or at a major supermarket, you're now seeing plenty of choice and I believe our Weizen will prove a welcome addition to the arena."

The non-alcoholic wheat beer is brewed the same way as Krombacher's full-strength Weizen, before undergoing a de-alcoholisation process.

The company highlighted the consumption of alcohol-free beer among athletes in the German market. Kofler said the UK launch will appeal to "runners and cyclists gearing up for an active summer".

