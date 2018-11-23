News

Kopparberg targets UK fruit cider trend with 'KopparKeg Black'

23 November 2018

Kopparberg has today launched its blackcurrant and blackberry cider flavour in keg format to the UK off-premise.

KopparKeg Black launched today

The 'limited time' launch of 'KopparKeg Black' follows a release to the on-premise earlier this year. The kegs, which contain five litres of the 4% abv cider, target the at-home festive drinking occasion.

"Kopparberg Black has proven hugely popular this year, so we thought it was only fitting to make it available to consumers to enjoy everywhere for the festive period," said Rob Salvesen, senior marketing manager at Kopparberg. "Around this time, when socialising occasions with friends and family are at an all-time high, we're excited we can provide a way for Kopparberg drinkers to enjoy... Kopparberg Black in their own homes."

Kopparberg isn't the only company targeting the popularity of fruit cider in the UK. Earlier this week, Heineken announced plans to roll out a draught version of its Old Mout Berries & Cherries cider. The fruit flavour, its first Old Mout to be available on draught, will launch in January 2019. 

