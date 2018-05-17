Kopparberg will focus on four music festivals in the UK this summer

Kopparberg is set to give its namesake cider brand a festival-centred push in the UK this summer.

The Swedish company said earlier today that it will spend GBP6m (US$8.1m) on the activation. Under the banner 'Outside is Ours', Kopparberg will promote the brand at a swathe of festivals around the country in the coming months.

The campaign intends to "act as a rallying cry, encouraging people to claim the outdoors in time for summer for good times and making memories", the company said.

An "experiential platform", called 'The Kopparberg Outsider', will host music artists and secret performances with a draught version of the Kopparberg Black variant being made available. The push will be backed by social activations.

"We wanted the #OutsideIsOurs campaign to … evoke (in consumers) a strong emotional connection to the brand through its associated key drinking occasion, whether they are drinking indoors or outdoors," said Kopparberg's senior marketing manager, Rob Salvesen. "We're looking forward to seeing this campaign come alive whenever our consumers venture out to make memories this summer."

The activations will take place at Lovebox, We Are Fstvl, Citadel and Sundown festivals in the country.