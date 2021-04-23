News

Kopparberg expands spirits portfolio with flavoured vodka line

23 April 2021

Swedish cider brand owner Kopparberg has launched a range of flavoured vodkas.

The Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka range includes a Passionfruit flavour

The Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka range includes a Passionfruit flavour

The 37.5%-abv Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka line rolls out to UK retailers from next week with an SRP of GBP18 (US$25) per 70cl bottle. Three flavours are available - Lemon, Passionfruit and Strawberry & Lime.

The vodkas join a growing number of spirits in Kopparberg's portfolio alongside the company's core flavoured ciders. Kopperberg entered distilled spirits in April 2019 with the launch of a gin. A strawberry & lime gin RTD followed a month later and in June last year, Kopparberg released a Cherry Spiced Rum.

According to the company, the new vodkas will shake up the UK market "with an explosion of taste and colour".

"No one does flavour like we do and we weren't content with the dull and subtly flavoured options currently available on the market," said Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg.

According to a UK cider market report from Westons released this month, Kopparberg is the country's second-biggest cider brand owner by value in the off-premise after Heineken. As consumers switched from bars and restaurants to supermarkets during the lockdown, Kopparberg's off-premise sales increased by 34% in 2020. Kopparberg's Strawberry & Lime is the second-largest packaged cider brand in the UK off-premise by value after Heineken's Dark Fruits, according to the report.

How to win in vodka in the US - A history lesson - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Forgot your password?