Kombrewcha CEO "still waiting" for lower-abv trends to kick in as 4.4% cans launch

The CEO of a US alcoholic kombucha company has warned that consumer trends for lower-alcohol products may not be as strong as some think.

Kombrewcha has switched formats from bottles to 12oz cans

Kombrewcha, part of Anheuser-Busch InBev's ZX Ventures incubator unit, has overhauled its hard kombucha line as it prepares to expand from New York to the Pacific North West. The redesign includes a shift from bottles to cans, and also an upping of Kombrewcha's 3.2% abv to 4.4%. The increase follows a previous abv hike in 2017, from 2%.

Speaking to just-drinks about the latest decision to increase alcohol content, Kombrewcha CEO Garrett Bredenkamp, said it was made after extensive market research made him re-evaluate the company's stance on abv.

"Originally, our hypothesis was people wanted a lower-abv option when they drank, so that's why we went with 3.2%," Bredenkamp explained. "[In the new research] we found consumers wanted a higher abv, because for chill occasions they might only have one or two but still want to feel like they were having a drink."

Bredenkamp said he has heard a lot of people talking over the past 15 years about lower-abv trends but that "I'm still waiting for it to happen".

"My perception is, people will say that they want lower alcohol but when they are in the moment and want a drink, they still want to feel that they've had a drink. And at 3.2% they told us they have to drink more than one or two to get the same feeling as from a glass of wine."

The CEO added that 4.4% still puts Kombrewcha at the lower end of the premium FMB (flavoured malt beverage) category the company is competing in. However, he added that the category has become much more competitive in the past few years, leaving some consumers scratching their heads over the numerous options available.

"It's kind of like the wild west in this world of premium FMBs," Bredenkamp said. "We found that consumers are very confused, they don't know what the products are. We feel we have a little leg up because of the growing population of non-alcoholic kombucha drinkers."

The new Kombrewcha line will be available in three flavours - Royal Ginger, Lemongrass Lime and Berry Hibiscus - containing 7g of sugar and 120 calories per 12oz can. It will roll out to New York at US$13.99 per six-pack, and to the Pacific North West from March for US$11.99 per six-pack. According to Bredenkamp, Kombrewcha has doubled volumes over the past two years. With the expansion to the Pacific North West, expectations are to increase volumes by up to five-fold this year.

Bredenkamp said Kombrewcha is "technically" wholly-owned by ZX Ventures but operates as an independent company that doesn't report to its owner. He said the "unique" arrangement means the company has "complete autonomy".

The relationship means Kombrewcha benefits from A-B InBev's distribution clout. Kombrewcha has also recently shifted production to the new manufacturing site for Blue Point Brewery, the Long Island craft brewery A-B InBev bought in 2014.

Bredenkamp said that in return ZX Ventures and A-B InBev benefit from the creativity of a lean, startup-style beverage company that was able to turn around the new Kombrewcha line in six months, from idea to execution.

"Hopefully, we are proving to ZX and A-B that they can ramp up their product innovation cycles as well," Bredenkamp explained.

The Coca-Cola Co is one beverage giant that is trying to copy the startup model, with CEO James Quincey saying in 2017 he wanted to imbue a "test-and-learn" mentality at the company. The launch this month of a range of cocktail-style sodas was, Coca-Cola said, turned around in just ten months.

Bredenkamp said refinements will continue to be made to Kombrewcha based on consumer feedback. However, he hopes future changes will not be so dramatic.

"I would love it if our next evolution was just fixing a mistake on the label," he said.