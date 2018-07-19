Kolibri Drinks unveils sugar-free soft drinks range, with sugar in bottle cap
By Andy Morton | 19 July 2018
Consumers twist the cap off the Kolibri bottle and mix in the desired amount of sugar
UK soft drinks maker Kolibri Drinks has launched a range of botanical drinks that allows consumers to customise the amount of sugar in them.
The bottle for the Kolibri range stores sugar in a specially-designed cap. Consumers twist the cap off and mix the desired amount of sugar into the drink.
Kolibri said the 30cl bottle, created by UK glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark, is designed to match rising consumer expectations for premium soft drinks.
"At a time when consumers are incredibly discerning and expect premium experiences in all aspects of branding, standard off-the-shelf bottles wouldn't work for Kolibri Drinks," company co-founder Kamila Sitwell said.
Flavours in the Kolibri range, which is sugar-free unless sugar is mixed in, include Elderflower & Lime, Strawberry & Basil and Cardamom & Chilli. All three ares on sale in Gaucho Restaurants, M Restaurants and Champneys Hotels in the UK.
