Kirin's Lion snaps up UK brewer Magic Rock

Kirin's Australasian unit, Lion, has purchased another UK craft brewery.

Lion is the Australasian subsidiary of Japan's Kirin Group

Yorkshire-based Magic Rock Brewing Co said today that the business has been sold to Lion. MD Richard Burhouse said the deal would allow Magic Rock to expand capacity and grow distribution.

Lion also owns London-based Fourpure Brewing Co, as well as Australia's Little Creatures.

"The craft beer industry continues to evolve and I believe the best way for us to establish a legacy for the brewery long term is to introduce Magic Rock beers to a much wider audience," said Burhouse in a blog post on the company's website. "The alternative is to stand still in an increasingly-competitive and congested market. I'm proud of where we've got to so far but to move forward and grow, I know we need help in some areas."

According to Burhouse, Lion is committed to keeping production in Huddersfield.

"As part of the deal with Lion, myself and the other shareholders are committed to the business for at least the next four years," said Burhouse.

Financial details behind the deal were not disclosed.

Lion also recently acquired a share in Australian brand Four Pillars Gin and took control of New Zealand iced tea brand Teza.

