Kirin Holdings unveils new PET process that reduces bottle size

Kirin Holdings has developed a new packaging technology that should make PET beverage bottles lighter.

Kirin developed the new technology through its packaging innovations team

The new technique, called hot wire CVD, forms a gas barrier on the inside of PET bottles to prevent oxidisation. PET bottles that use the technology can be thinner because they don't need as much material to keep the liquid fresh.

Hot wire CVD, which stands for hot wire chemical vapour deposition, was developed by Kirin's packaging innovation team. Unlike previous so-called thin film deposition processes, Kirin's uses a colourless gas and is fully recyclable. This allows for the technique to be used in a wider range of beverage bottles while still allowing for recycling.

Beverage companies are devising a number of new ways to reduce their plastic footprint as consumer concerns over eco-waste increase. The Coca-Cola Co this month announced it will launch Coke bottles in the US made from 100% recycled plastic in a first for the country. Coca-Cola bottlers have launched packaging made from 100% rPET in other markets.

