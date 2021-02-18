News

Kirin Holdings unveils new PET process that reduces bottle size

18 February 2021

Share

Font size

Most popular

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Feb '21

The just-drinks Analyst returns - May '20

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - comment

Campari Group in 2020 - results preview

Moet Hennessy Performance Trends 2016-2020 - data

Constellation counters A-B InBev seltzer lawsuit

Diageo's Baileys Deliciously Light - NPD

Japan lays out whisky production rules

Beam Suntory pulls 2020 level with stronger H2

ABI fails to impress in hard seltzers - analyst
MORE

Market research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Spirits Sector

Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector

Kirin Holdings has developed a new packaging technology that should make PET beverage bottles lighter.

Kirin developed the new technology through its packaging innovations team

Kirin developed the new technology through its packaging innovations team

The new technique, called hot wire CVD, forms a gas barrier on the inside of PET bottles to prevent oxidisation. PET bottles that use the technology can be thinner because they don't need as much material to keep the liquid fresh.

Hot wire CVD, which stands for hot wire chemical vapour deposition, was developed by Kirin's packaging innovation team. Unlike previous so-called thin film deposition processes, Kirin's uses a colourless gas and is fully recyclable. This allows for the technique to be used in a wider range of beverage bottles while still allowing for recycling.

Beverage companies are devising a number of new ways to reduce their plastic footprint as consumer concerns over eco-waste increase. The Coca-Cola Co this month announced it will launch Coke bottles in the US made from 100% recycled plastic in a first for the country. Coca-Cola bottlers have launched packaging made from 100% rPET in other markets.

Sustainability decisions will shape the post-pandemic recovery - Sustainability Spotlight

Sectors: Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Environmental issues, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: Kirin Brewery Co.

Related Content

Coca-Cola European Partners to create Coca-Cola Co's first 100%-recycled-PET market

Coca-Cola European Partners to create Coca-Cola Co's first 100%-recycled-PET market...

Coca-Cola HBC targets sparkling brands for next recycled PET push - CEO

Coca-Cola HBC targets sparkling brands for next recycled PET push - CEO...

EU deadline for attached bottle caps too strict - Union of European Soft Drinks Associations

EU deadline for attached bottle caps too strict - Union of European Soft Drinks Associations ...

The Coca-Cola Co unveils recycled marine-plastic bottle

The Coca-Cola Co unveils recycled marine-plastic bottle...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?