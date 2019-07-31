News

Kilted Drinks’ Skotka Vodka - Product Launch

31 July 2019

Kilted Drinks' Skotka Vodka

Category - Spirits, vodka, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK; though crowdfunding website Indiegogo
 
Price - SRP of GBP42 (US$52) 

Glasgow company Kilted Drinks has unveiled its first product, Skotka Vodka, after being made to change the brand's name by the Scotch Whisky Association.

Originally called 'Scotchka', the vodka was renamed after the SWA intervened. The association, which safeguards against non-Scotch products benefiting from Scottish whisky's reputation, "forced a rebranding", Kilted Drinks said.

Skotka Vodka is described as an "ultra-premium... modern spirit". It is being launched through crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a full release expected later this year.

"We quickly decided that everyone deserves the chance to back the brand and support Scottish vodka," said CEO Gordon Mitchell of the crowdfunding launch. "That's why we're making the campaign open to anyone, even if they've never heard of Skotka before today."

Last month, new Scottish distillery Glenrinnes launched its first products, a gin and vodka. The spirits have been released under the name 8 Lands and are distilled on a family estate in Speyside.

Scotch Whisky Association opens door to Tequila-cask Scotch as production rules relaxed

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

