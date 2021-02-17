Kendall Jenner readies 818 Tequila launch

Model and social media titan Kendall Jenner is to join the celebrity stampede into premium spirits with the launch of a Tequila brand.

Jenner unveiled 818 Tequila to her 152m Instagram followers yesterday, adding that the three-strong range will be released "soon". Few details on the brand were disclosed other than it will comprise a Resposado, an Anejo and a Blanco.

Jenner did not detail where the Tequila is produced or whether she has partnered with an existing spirits brand owner for the launch.

The brand, which appears to be named after the Los Angeles area code where Jenner lives, follows a number of spirits launches from well-known faces. Actor George Clooney co-founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013 before selling it to Diageo in 2017 for as much as US$1bn. Fellow actor Ryan Reynolds sold a gin brand he is involved with - Aviation Gin - to Diageo last year.

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson owns the Teremana Tequila brand while singer Bruno Mars is a co-owner of Panamanian rum brand SelvaRey.

The new Tequila is not Jenner's first brush with beverages. In 2017, she appeared in an ad for PepsiCo's namesake CSD brand that was accused of trivialising demonstrations and was subsequently withdrawn.

