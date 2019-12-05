Jump Ship Brewing’s 0.5%-abv Yardarm Beer - Product Launch

Jump Ship Brewing's 0.5%-abv Yardarm Beer

Jump Ship Brewing's Yardarm beer is the Scottish brewer's debut launch

Category - Beer, 0.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Global release, via Drydrinker.com and selected stores in Scotland

Price - GBP1.99 (US$2.60) per 33cl can

Low-alcohol brewer Jump Ship Brewing has launched its inaugural beer just months after opening a production site in Scotland.

The 0.5%-abv Yardarm is brewed in small batches and combines barley, hops and yeast. The beer has 40 calories per 33cl can.

"The yardarm is the edge of the spar, or yard, on a mast where sails are set," said Jump Ship founder Sonja Mitchell. "It used to be a tradition in the navy that sailors were given their first ration of rum when the sun reached over the yardarm, about 11am in summer in the North Atlantic. "'Sun's over the Yardarm' is a common call out for the first drink of the day, and at only 0.5% abv, you could even enjoy our Yardarm lager for breakfast, if you liked."

A number of breweries specialising in non-alcoholic beers have started up in the UK. In October, Big Drop Brewing, which makes a range of 0.5% beers, launched a collaborative series with four other UK brewers.

