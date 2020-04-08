Jones Soda CEO Jennifer Cue stands down

The head of Jones Soda has stepped down with immediate effect after eight years in the position.

Jones Soda has launched new products under Cue, including an alcoholic soft drink

Jennifer Cue, who led an overhaul of the Seattle-based soft drinks company after the company flirted with financial collapse in the late-2000s, has left the CEO role to "spend more time with her family", Jones Soda said yesterday. Jamie Colbourne, a former food company CEO, has stepped in as interim CEO.

Cue, who will remain on the company's board, was instrumental in Jones Soda narrowing its distribution footprint and scaling back its size after the company ran up multi-million-dollar annual losses in an ambitious expansion project under founder Peter van Stolk. In an interview with just-drinks in 2013, Cue said that management during the crisis was made up of "marketing executives that came into the company that knew how to spend money".

After being installed as CEO in 2012, Cue cut marketing spend as well as her own CEO's salary and refocussed Jones Soda away from a national footprint to one that comprised the company's key markets in the US north-west. She also oversaw the launch of new products including Spiked Jones Hard Cider in 2017 and the lemon and coconut non-carbonated Lemoncocco a year earlier.

Cue was able to stem the losses, however Jones Soda has remained under pressure as the US soda market declines.

In full-year results, announced last month, sales fell 9% to US$11.5m. Despite the decline, Cue was upbeat about the company's outlook, highlighting new sports sponsorships and the launch of a first CBD beverage. In July, hemp group HeavenlyRx took a 25% stake in Jones Soda for US$9m.

Colbourne, Jones Soda's interim CEO, joins the company from serving as CEO for JGC Foods, a holding company that specialises in the manufacturing and distribution of branded and co-packaged soups, sauces and entrees across North America.

Click here to read a 2013 just-drinks interview with Jennifer Cue