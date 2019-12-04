Jimmy’s Iced Coffee launches canned flat white RTD coffee

UK start-up Jimmy's Iced Coffee has released its first canned RTD in its domestic market, with Extra Shot Flat White joining the range of iced coffees in cartons.
The Dorset-based company rolled out the portfolio addition in late-October. Produced using Arabica beans and containing semi-skimmed milk and demerara sugar, the latest variant comes in 25cl cans.
"We knew we wanted to launch a stronger iced coffee," said company co-founder Suze Cregan. "With so many people still wanting a daily energy boost but increasingly moving away from sugar-filled energy drinks, this was a prime time for us to create an extra shot.
"Combine this with traceable ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging, we're excited to launch the Flat White with all the credentials our drinkers care about."
Jimmy's Extra Shot Flat White has an SRP of GBP1.85 (US$2.40) per can.
Earlier this year, Geloso Beverage Group unveiled a two-strong range of alcoholic iced coffees in the US under the Mad Bean Coffee brand.
