Jimmy’s Iced Coffee launches canned flat white RTD coffee

4 December 2019

UK start-up Jimmy's Iced Coffee has released its first canned RTD in its domestic market, with Extra Shot Flat White joining the range of iced coffees in cartons.

Flat White is the first canned variant in the Jimmys Iced Coffee portfolio

The Dorset-based company rolled out the portfolio addition in late-October. Produced using Arabica beans and containing semi-skimmed milk and demerara sugar, the latest variant comes in 25cl cans.

"We knew we wanted to launch a stronger iced coffee," said company co-founder Suze Cregan. "With so many people still wanting a daily energy boost but increasingly moving away from sugar-filled energy drinks, this was a prime time for us to create an extra shot.

"Combine this with traceable ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging, we're excited to launch the Flat White with all the credentials our drinkers care about."

Jimmy's Extra Shot Flat White has an SRP of GBP1.85 (US$2.40) per can.

Earlier this year, Geloso Beverage Group unveiled a two-strong range of alcoholic iced coffees in the US under the Mad Bean Coffee brand.

A bit of a blur - Why everywhere is now a drinking occasion - Consumer Trends

