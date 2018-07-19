Officials from Japan and the EU signed the free-trade deal on Tuesday

Japanese tariffs on European wines are set to disappear by the end of next year after Japan and the EU signed a free-trade agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, signed on Tuesday, Japan will drop its import tariffs on EU wines alongside levies on other products such as cheese. The country has also agreed to recognise more than 200 geographical indications (GIs), an important win for Europe's wine industry which holds a number of GIs, especially in France.

The deal will eventually mean an end to the average 15% tariffs currently on EU wine imports to Japan. The agreement still has to ratified by the European Parliament and the Japanese Diet, however it could enter into force next year. A fact sheet issued by the EU said tariffs on agricultural products including wine will be eliminated "from day one".

Announcing the free-trade deal, European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said it will bring "tangible benefits to both sides".

"What we are saying is that a trade agreement is not a zero sum game, but a win-win for the involved parties," Juncker explained.

In the US, spirits producers are concerned about new global tariffs on their products implemented in the wake of US levies on steel and aluminium imports.